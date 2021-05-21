Lawmakers propose legislation to promote school bus safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new push to require school buses to be equipped with three-point seat belts, emergency brakes and other safety equipment.
Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis is one of the U.S. lawmakers proposing this legislation, the School Bus Safety Act.
Cohen says this legislation is “common sense.”
The bill is expected to be presented to Congress in the coming weeks.
In addition to seat belts, it would also require a fire suppression system for engine fires and stability control to help drivers while braking.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.