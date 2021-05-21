Man charged in shooting death of former coworker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old Memphis man is accused of killing a former coworker.
Memphis police say Jayden Dorsey is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
On May 12 around 1 a.m. officers responded to Shelby Farms Park on Carriage Lane where they found a man with a gunshot wound. According to an affidavit, the victim told officers, “JD shot me.”
Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Investigators say the victim once worked at a moving company with Dorsey but the motive of the shooting has not been reported.
The affidavit says Dorsey confessed to shooting the victim and throwing the gun in the Mississippi River.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.