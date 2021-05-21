Memphis officer charged with rape was twice reprimanded for violating department policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Documents show a police officer facing charges for rape and kidnapping was suspended twice for violating department policy in his tenure with the Memphis Police Department.
Officer Travis Pride, 31, joined MPD in July 2018. In December of that year, he was reprimanded for losing his department-issued PDA. Pride was suspended for one day without pay.
In October 2020, documents show Pride lost a ticket printer and failed to activate his body-worn camera while responding to a crash. He was suspended for three days for both of those violations.
During a hearing over the second incident, his lieutenant said, “Officer Pride was a good and productive member of the Charlie Shift,” according to Pride’s personnel file.
He did not appeal either ruling.
Pride was arrested Wednesday after a woman reported her Lyft driver took her to his apartment and raped her.
Investigators say he was reportedly working as a Lyft driver while off duty, but his second job was not authorized by MPD as required by department policy.
