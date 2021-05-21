Memphis Zoo caring for 40 Mexican box turtles seized at Memphis port

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is caring for dozens of Mexican box turtles seized during multiple shipments through the Memphis Port of Entry in recent months.
One was labeled as “gifts” and another as “spare parts for sewing machines.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the shipments who found the turtles inside socks closed with duct tape.
The first shipment in March had 19 turtles. The second in April contained 16 turtles and a third shipment had six turtles.
The shipments were traveling through the U.S. from Central America, headed to Asia by FedEx.
Mexican box turtles are found only in eastern Mexico. Their export from the country is banned.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimates each turtle would sell for $4,000 to $6,000. The agency says stopping illegal trades like this is paramount to saving the ecosystem.
It is unclear where the smugglers captured the turtles, so they can not be returned to their original homes. For now, these rare turtles will be cared for at the Memphis Zoo.
The zoo says all of the turtles are underweight and are undergoing rehabilitation. Once they are healthy many will be shipped to other zoos that have experience with this species.
