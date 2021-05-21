2 men indicted for involvement in largest Ponzi scheme in Miss. history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal grand jury indicted two Jackson men over a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme that involved a fraudulent lumber company.
Ted Brent Alexander, 55, and Jon Darrell Seawright, 49, are scheduled to go on trial in July. They are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud; one count of securities fraud; and four counts of wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud investors.
Alexander and Seawright are accused of misleading investors into funding Madison Timber Properties, LLC. This company was owned by Arthur Lamar Adams, and there were no real contracts for timber or lumber mills.
Adams was sentenced to almost 20 years for the largest Ponzi scheme in state history after pleading guilty in 2018.
Instead of investing his clients’ money, Adams used the invested funds for his own personal benefit and for purposes other than those represented to investors, which also included making payments due and owing to other investors, thus perpetuating the Ponzi scheme. During the fraudulent scheme, Adams fraudulently obtained well in excess of $100 million from more than 250 investors located in at least 14 different states.
Bill McHenry, Adams’ former business partner, was found not guilty in 2019 after it was determined he was unaware that the company was a Ponzi scheme.
Prosecutors say Alexander and Seawright promised they would inspect each property and verify the lumber mill agreements were valid.
The indictment says the two were able to solicit over $20 million from more than 50 investors.
