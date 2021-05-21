Middle Tennessee parents protest school mask policies

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents in Middle Tennessee say it’s time for kids to remove their masks while in class. It’s happened in other areas across the state and in Wilson County families gathered outside schools protesting the district’s decision to keep its mask mandate in place.
Parents say kids should have the option especially since kids infected with the virus typically have mild symptoms.
But the school board says it’s not budging
“If we’re listening to the science, we need to listen to the science. It says take the masks off,” said a parent.
“It comes from our legal authority from the legislature to do whatever is necessary to run and maintain an orderly public school system,” said Carrie Pfeiffer, Wilson County School Board Member.
The school mask mandate is in effect through the end of this school year.
A mask mandate for summer or fall classes would require a separate vote by the school board.
