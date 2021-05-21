Missouri family seeks answers in Black 19-year-old’s death

In this May 14, 2021, photo provided by Jeremiah Choka, about 100 racial justice activists staged a protest march in Fredericktown, Mo., questioning the death of Derontae Martin. His mother, grandmother and racial injustice activists are questioning how the young Black man ended up shot to death in April during a prom party inside the rural Missouri home of a middle aged man with a history of bigoted social media postings. They don't believe the findings of a preliminary investigation indicating that he took his own life. (Source: Jeremiah Choka via AP)