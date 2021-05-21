MLGW awarded $750K grant to aid in energy efficiency home repairs

MLGW awarded $750K grant to aid in energy efficiency home repairs
MLGW (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 21, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 5:01 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis, Light, Gas and Water has been awarded a $750,000 grant to help provide energy efficiency home repairs.

Recipients will receive weatherization and other repairs thanks to a partnership between MLGW and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation also matched the initial $750,000 contribution.

Organizers of the program say this will help enhance economic development by selecting local contractors to handle the repairs.

If interested in becoming a contractor for the program, email energysmart@mlgw.org.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.