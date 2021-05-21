New art installation in Memphis features giant Elvis and Tina Turner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A massive art installation honoring two music legends is now on display in Memphis.
The installation is a larger-than-life-sized painting of Elvis and Tina Turner.
The new massive designs can be found standing 18-feet tall and 12-feet wide along Memphis’ Summer Avenue at East Parkway, next to the old Paris Adult Theatre. The new owner of the property was excited to bring a new look to the area. So, he commissioned artist John Cerney who has painted other giant selfie magnets like this across America.
Cerney says he loves to leave his mark behind with each painting.
“It’s a vacation for me. A working vacation and those are my favorite kind. I leave a little bit of myself whenever I do a project,” said Cerney.
The Paris Theatre originally opened as The Luciann Theatre in 1939. It had a long history in Memphis as a traditional movie theater, then became a bowling alley, and then a night club before becoming a peep show and adult films theater in 1970.
The Paris closed in 2017. There is no word when the future antique shop will open.
