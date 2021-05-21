NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The predictions are out for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and another above-average season is expected.
Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
However, they don’t anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.
They are calling for 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes , and 3-5 major hurricanes (category 3 or higher hurricanes). This is above the new normal of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
Hurricane Researches at Colorado State University are also predicting above-average 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
They’re predicting 17 named storms this season, 8 of them becoming hurricanes, and of those 8 hurricanes, 4 are expected to be major, according to the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project.
“Although NOAA scientists don’t expect this season to be as busy as last year, it only takes one storm to devastate a community,” said Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator.
It’s important to note that hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, but tropical systems can still form before that date. In fact, there are already 2 disturbances that the National Hurricane Center is watching.
Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.
To read NOAA’s full prediction on the 2021 hurricane season, click here.
