Pediatrician shares benefits of COVID-19 vaccinations in children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pediatricians are urging parents to get their children vaccinated now that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is available to 12 to 15-year-olds.
“I absolutely recommend children getting vaccinated in order to protect them against getting COVID-19 disease,” said Dr. Tina Tan, a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University.
She says that the Pfizer vaccine has a 100 percent efficacy rate in children ages 12 to 15.
“Kids who got the vaccine compared to kids who did not get the vaccine got no cases of COVID,” said Tan
She added that side effects of the vaccine are the same in children as they are for adults, including tiredness, a headache, and stiffness at the site of injection. Tan says the benefits outweigh the side effects, especially for children who are immunocompromised.
“Children can get quite ill with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 3.8 million children that have come down with a COVID-19 infection,” said Tan. Those cases have resulted in tens of thousands of hospitalizations, long-term health issues, and hundreds of deaths.
Tan also says children do not have to wait weeks to get other immunizations after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. “Parents can get the COVID-19 vaccine and other routine preventative vaccines at the same time,” said Tan.
To learn more about vaccinating children, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.