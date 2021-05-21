Raiford’s Disco Club in downtown Memphis holding storage sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some of Memphis nightclub history will be for sale next month.
Paula and Raiford’s Disco Club announced a downtown disco storage sale to be held for three days starting June 4.
They are promising a collection of surplus furniture, home decor, speakers, clothing, and shoes.
The sale does not mean Raiford’s is planning to shut down. Instead, Raiford’s says they are making room for new experiences and have older items to clear out in the process.
