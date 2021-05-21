Shots fired at woman during carjacking in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for suspects who shot at a woman during a carjacking.
The incident happened Monday evening on Cherry Center Drive off American Way.
The victim said she was sitting in her Chevy Malibu when the robbers came up and demanded her car. Once they had the vehicle, the woman says they shot at her as they drove away.
Anyone with information about the case or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
