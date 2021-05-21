TDOT to close I-55 ramps, lanes for restriping amid I-40 bridge repair

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 21, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 10:32 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation says lane closures on I-55 will affect traffic in the coming days as crews work to restripe the roadway.

Due to the I-40 bridge being under repair, drivers are taking I-55 to cross over the Mississippi River bringing more traffic on the roads than usual.

Repair work beings on Hernando DeSoto Bridge

TDOT crews will close ramps and lanes on I-55 at the Crump Interchange to restripe the road to improve traffic flow from Arkansas.

The repair will take place between May 22 at midnight through May 24 at 8 a.m.

The following will be closed:

  • Loop ramp from WB Crump to I-55 South
    • Detour to SR 14 (South Third Street) to W. McLemore to I-55 South
  • I-55 NB Entrance ramp from Metal Museum Dr.
    • Detour to Riverside Dr. to West Mclemore Ave. to I-55 North
  • I-55 NB Exit ramp to Metal Museum Dr.
    • Detour to I-55 South to West Mclemore Ave. to Riverside Dr. to Metal Museum Dr.
  • I-55 SB Entrance ramp from Metal Museum
    • Detour to Riverside Dr. to West Mclemore Ave to I-55.

TDOT is asking that drivers continue to be mindful of crews working on the roadways.

