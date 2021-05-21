Unseasonably warm and dry weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sun with just a few clouds this afternoon. It will remain windy and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will remain out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: The wind will finally calm some with a mostly clear sky. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and sunny, but it will definitely feel like Summer. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 on Saturday and lower 90s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain dry and sunny at the start of next week with highs around 90 or so Monday and Tuesday. Some clouds and a stray shower are possible Wednesday through Friday with a partly cloudy sky each day. Highs will back down into the mid 80s but it will feel more muggy. Lows at night will be near 70.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.