VLOG: Cassie Carlson and Mark Giannotto break down the Grizzlies’ fight to reach the playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s win or go home for the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Friday as the Griz fight for a spot in the playoffs.
Memphis came away with a home win Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs in the first of two games in the play-in tournament.
The question is, can they do it again?
WMC Action News 5 sports reporter and anchor Cassie Carlson and Commercial Appeal sports columnist Mark Giannotto are breaking down Memphis’ chances and what a playoff berth would mean for the team.
