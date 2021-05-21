VLOG: Cassie Carlson and Mark Giannotto break down the Grizzlies’ fight to reach the playoffs

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 21, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 1:02 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s win or go home for the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Friday as the Griz fight for a spot in the playoffs.

Memphis came away with a home win Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs in the first of two games in the play-in tournament.

The question is, can they do it again?

WMC Action News 5 sports reporter and anchor Cassie Carlson and Commercial Appeal sports columnist Mark Giannotto are breaking down Memphis’ chances and what a playoff berth would mean for the team.

