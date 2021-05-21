Weekend changes designed to improve traffic along I-55 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-40 bridge may be the one with the significant fracture, but this weekend a lot of work will be happening on the bridge.
Tennessee Department of Transformation (TDOT) officials continued inspecting the I-55 bridge Friday. Officials said there was nothing of concern found.
The inspection team along with the Coast Guard will continue inspecting the I-55 bridge this weekend from the water. The bridge will be getting a make over of sorts.
Transportation officials will restripe lanes at the Crump Interchange to improve traffic flow from Arkansas.
Starting at midnight Saturday until Sunday at 8 a.m., the following ramps will be closed:
- Loop ramp from WB Crump to I-55 South; Detour to SR 14 (South Third Street) to W. McLemore to I-55 South
- I-55 NB Entrance ramp from Metal Museum Dr.; Detour to Riverside Dr. to West Mclemore Ave to I-55 North
- I-55 NB Exit ramp to Metal Museum Dr.; Detour to I-55 South to West Mclemore Avenue to Riverside Dr. to Metal Museum Dr.
- I-55 SB Entrance ramp from Metal Museum; Detour to Riverside Dr. to West Mclemore Ave to I-55
During peak hours, it can be a traffic nightmare on the bridge. West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says he’s asked the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) to install more road signs.
“A lot of signs along the roads, you know, definitely to address some of the congestion we are having,” said McClendon.
Meanwhile, repair will continue on the now shut down Hernando-Desoto Bridge.
Kiewit Infrastructure Group is installing a temporary 100-foot long temporary platform to to hang underneath the bridge. It should be complete by the end of the weekend so work can officially begin on phase one of repair.
Phase one includes installing fabricated steel plates on each side of the fractured beam.
TDOT released this video of Stupp Bridge Company in Bowling Green, Kentucky preparing the 33,000 pounds of steel, which are scheduled to arrive Saturday.
Both phase 1 and phase 2 must be complete before vehicular traffic will resume on the I-40 bridge.
