Ana forms in the Atlantic, becoming the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Subtropical Storm Ana formed early Saturday morning, becoming the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda as the storm slowly moves to the west-southwest, but it is forecast to turn to the northeast by Sunday and Monday, so a direct impact to land is not expected.
This now marks the 7th year in a row in which at least one named storm has formed prior to the official start Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1.
Ana is also unique because the storm originated in an area of the Atlantic that typically does not see tropical cyclones form in the month of May. Typically, storms during this month form over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, in the western Caribbean Sea, or near the Southeast coast of the US.
The NOAA outlook predicts a likelihood of 13 to 20 named storms with sustained winds of at least 39 mph. It says 6 to 10 of those are likely to become hurricanes, and 3 to 5 may become major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.
Closer to home, an area of low pressure has moved inland over southeastern Texas. Due to this land interaction, tropical cyclone formation is not expected. However, the system could produce heavy rainfall for portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana today.
Given the complete saturation and water-logged soils with ongoing river flooding along the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas, these rains could lead to flash, urban, and additional riverine flooding across this region.
