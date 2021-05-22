Citizens get gun safety training ahead of permitless carry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS (WMC) -- Citizens got a crash course on gun safety Saturday, courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
It comes ahead of a new gun law that takes effect this summer.
Dozens of people gave up part of their weekend to come to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s Training Academy to get a free lesson on gun safety.
Although cameras weren’t allowed inside for the training, Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. said the students would learn about gun laws and how to carry weapons safely and responsibly.
It was taught by SCSO certified instructors.
It comes ahead of a new state law.
Starting July 1, Tennessee will join 19 other states allowing permitless carry.
Anyone 21 and older will be legally allowed to carry a gun, either openly or concealed, without a license, background check, or training.
Helen Collins, who attended the sheriff’s gun safety class on Saturday, worries other people won’t get the proper training.
She also fears permitless carry will lead to more violence and doesn’t believe lawmakers took that into account before passing the bill.
“I often say Memphis is the new Dodge City,” Collins said. “They were thinking about little towns, little counties that don’t have law enforcement there. They were thinking about them, but they didn’t think about the impact it’s going to have on large cities like Memphis.”
State Rep. John Gillespie says that’s why he voted against it, along with most members of the Shelby County delegation.
“I don’t see how everyone having a gun and law enforcement not able to verify if people are legally allowed to have that gun is really going to help the violence in the city,” said Gillespie.
But permitless carry supporters say it’s about protecting people’s rights instead of imposing government requirements like fees and classes.
“We do not believe you should have to do those things to exercise your Second Amendment rights,” said Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland. “This is a massive step forward for freedom.”
The law doesn’t allow people to carry a gun everywhere.
Some places are still off-limits like schools and government buildings.
Business owners will also still be allowed to ban people from carrying guns inside their stores.
The sheriff’s office said the first two gun safety classes filled up quickly, so they are offering a third class for June 19.
For more information call the SCSO Training Academy at 901-562-3059 or email GunSafetyClass@shelby-sheriff.org
