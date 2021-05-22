Dry and summer-like pattern continues this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our dry pattern continues with abundant sunshine and summer-like temperatures. Rain chances are slim, but a few chances may arrive in the middle of next week.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH. Highs near 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light southeast wind and lows in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows near 70. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.
Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
