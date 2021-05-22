Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz tickets go on sale Monday

May 22, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are headed to the playoffs with a win against the Golden State Warriors defeating them 117-112.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 24, at 2 p.m.

An exclusive presale is available on Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members.

Tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.

There is a limit of four tickets per purchase.

Grizzlies fans interested in becoming an MVP Season Ticket Member to gain access to playoff tickets can call (901) 888-HOOP or visit grizzlies.com/tickets.

