Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz tickets go on sale Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are headed to the playoffs with a win against the Golden State Warriors defeating them 117-112.
Tickets go on sale Monday, May 24, at 2 p.m.
An exclusive presale is available on Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members.
Tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.
There is a limit of four tickets per purchase.
Grizzlies fans interested in becoming an MVP Season Ticket Member to gain access to playoff tickets can call (901) 888-HOOP or visit grizzlies.com/tickets.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.