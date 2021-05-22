Memphis Grizzlies advance to playoffs after win against Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant hit 5-8 from downtown after going only 1-6 in the first matchup. He got help off the bench from Grayson Allen and Xavier Tillman beyond the ark. Golden State came back to tie and force overtime, but, the Grizzlies put it in the hands of their budding superstar Morant. He took over down the stretch in the extra period. Morant played 46 minutes and finished with 35 points and 6 assists.