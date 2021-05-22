Memphis Grizzlies advance to playoffs after win against Golden State Warriors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have advanced to the playoffs after their win against the Golden State Warriors Friday night.
The final score was 117-112 in overtime.
The game took place at Chase Center in San Francisco where the Grizzlies spent most of the night chasing down NBA scoring champion Steph Curry.
Draymond Green for fouls and 3 point plays. He took his time for 3-point shots and 4-point plays. It was 39 points for Curry, but the Grizzlies made 3s of their own. Jeran Jackson, Jr. knocked down a pair early.
Ja Morant hit 5-8 from downtown after going only 1-6 in the first matchup. He got help off the bench from Grayson Allen and Xavier Tillman beyond the ark. Golden State came back to tie and force overtime, but, the Grizzlies put it in the hands of their budding superstar Morant. He took over down the stretch in the extra period. Morant played 46 minutes and finished with 35 points and 6 assists.
The Grizzlies open first round action at Utah Sunday night.
