MPD Officer expected to recover after seriously injured in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police officer is in critical condition in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Hickory Hill.
It was a heavy police presence at Regional One just around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Officials told WMC Action News 5 the crash happened around 4:45 in the 3100 block of Hickory Hill Road.
The officer was rushed to the hospital.
Memphis Police took no chances, shutting down the interstate so the officer could be transported as quickly as possible.
“He was transported fairly quickly,” said Louis Brownlee, MPD PIO. “He had some serious injuries, so, you know, they were trying to get him here as fast as they could so that the professionals, the real heros here at Regional One, can do their job.”
He later on stated that the officer will recover from injuries.
As of now this is still an ongoing investigation.
