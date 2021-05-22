Over 600K COVID-19 vaccines administered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and with six additional virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Saturday, the county’s total case count comes in at 98,068 with a death toll of nearly 1,661 since the beginning of the pandemic.
SCHD says there are currently 1,177 active cases across the county.
Data shows over 1,700 contacts were identified within the last 14 days.
The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of May 5 is 6.7%, a minor decrease from the week before which was reported at 6.8%.
With the weekly positivity rate remaining low, city and health officials have lifted mask requirements for anyone who is fully vaccinated in alignment with guidelines released by the CDC last week. Though masks are not required, businesses can choose to enforce their respective mask policies.
The Shelby County task force says about 2,300 vaccines are being administered each day at community vaccine pods. But the demand is still on the decline. With the federal vaccination site closing, the health department hopes community sites will continue to see citizens seeking vaccines.
So far, 264,040 people are fully vaccinated in the area and over 600,235 vaccines have been administered.
