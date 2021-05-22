Pattern will be dry & hot through early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Our pattern as an area of high pressure to our east will keep us dry through Tuuesday. After Tuesday, a few showers will be possible each day as several disturbances will track across the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s and light southerly wind.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs near 90 and light winds out of the south.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with highs back around 90 and Monday night lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.