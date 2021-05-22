Pattern will be dry & hot through early next week

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the upper 80s.