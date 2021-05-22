Silver Alert issued for missing Hinds Co. woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 28-year-old woman.
Andrianne Shanice Lewis was last seen Thursday, May 20 in the 1000 block of East Broad Street in Clay County.
According to police, around 10:30 a.m. Lewis was seen walking in an unknown direction from the caretaker’s address in West Point, Mississippi.
She was last seen wearing a red blazer and carrying a beige purse.
She is described as a black female, five feet and four inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Lewis suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding her disappearance, contact West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.