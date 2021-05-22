Temporary platform installed on I-40 bridge, TDOT says

TDOT crews arrive with steel plates needed to repair bridge
By Parker King | May 22, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 10:25 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday, TDOT crews started its first round of preparing the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge that was shut down after a structural crack was found.

Saturday morning, Kiewit Infrastructure Group completed installing a temporary platform to begin work on phase one of the bridge repairs.

Temporary platform under construction to begin repair of I-40 bridge

They arrived with more than 33,000 pounds of steel.

According to TDOT, the platform is 100′ long, hanging from underneath the bridge, and 110′ feet in the air.

Phase two consists of removing and replacing the damaged piece, TDOT says.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.