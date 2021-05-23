Community remembers MPD officer who died after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community is mourning the loss of a Memphis police officer.
Memphis police say veteran officer Scotty Triplett died from injuries he sustained in a car crash.
The crash happened Saturday around 4:45 p.m. in Hickory Hill.
Police say Triplett, a 47-year-old husband and father, was on a department-approved escort at the time of the crash.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows a car making a turn off Hickory Hill Road pulled into the path of Triplett’s motorcycle.
Fellow officers gathered at the hospital Saturday as doctors worked to save his life.
MPD announced Triplett’s death just after midnight Sunday.
“Tonight, our community lost a dedicated servant and a good man. My prayers are with his family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department,” said interim Memphis police director James Ryall.
Condolences poured in throughout the community.
“I was saddened to hear overnight about the loss of Officer Scotty Triplett,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement. “My sincere condolences to his wife Fran and their children. And to all the men and women of the Memphis Police Department who feel this loss as well.”
NJ Ford and Sons Funeral Home says Triplett was part of a funeral escort for them earlier in the day Saturday, something they say he had done many times.
“The management and staff offer our deepest condolences to the Triplett family as well as the Memphis Police Department. Thanks for your service and protection Officer Triplett throughout the years. Your family is definitely in our prayers,” the funeral home said in a message posted to social media.
Police say the driver of the car that hit Triplett was detained, but no charges have been filed.
MPD says the investigation is ongoing.
