“Enough is enough.” Frayser community reacts to one-year-old fatally shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Superlo Foods on North Watkins Street in Frayser re-opened its doors on Sunday.
Less than a day before, a child was shot inside a vehicle in the store parking lot.
Memphis Police say the child was a year old.
“Our kids are scared to death out here,” said Mary Trice, founder of Ride of Tears.
Trice’s organization, Ride of Tears, draws awareness to violent crimes in Memphis that involve children, soon to be using a miniature hearse to transport a children’s coffins during funeral processions, hoping to be a deterrent to violent crime in some of Memphis’s crime-ridden neighborhoods.
“Our children need help, and we’ve got to help them,” Trice said. “We’ve got to save the because all you see if black-on-black crime and black children losing their lives for no reason at all.”
Memphis Police reported one man was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Trice said a solution to violence in Memphis could more a more community policing-oriented strategy, where officers patrol the same area for an extended period of time, creating a closer tie to that particular area.
“South Memphis, North Memphis, Whitehaven, East Memphis, Binghampton, you name it,” Trice listed. “We need that type of policing so they can get there and save us and not have us wait til the police come and bury us.”
The Ride of Tears founder went on to say opportunities are scarce in Memphis neighborhoods that could provide alternatives to turning toward a life of crime.
Trice said that could help curb the violence but that ultimately it’s the next generation that need to make the choice whether or not to choose violence.
“WE could preach all day long,” Trice said. “It’s on these people right here to put their guns down and say they want change.”
