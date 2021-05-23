FedEx Forum increases capacity to 55% for NBA Playoffs

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 23, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 8:42 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FedEx Forum increased capacity for the NBA 2021 Playoff Games in Memphis to 55 percent.

That averages to about 10,000 fans in the Arena for Games 3 and 4 next Saturday May 29 and Memorial Day Monday May 31.

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Utah Jazz in Games 3 and 4 during the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Both games at the FedEx Forum are set to tipoff at 8 p.m.

Social distancing and masks wearing policies are required upon entry, according to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 24.

