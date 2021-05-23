Grizzlies to host NBA Playoff Watch Party for games 1 and 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Official Grizzlies Playoff Watch Party for games 1 and 2 of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz.
The parties will take place Sunday, May 23, at Fourth Bluff Park Downtown and Wednesday, May 26, at the Malco Summer Drive-In.
Tipoff for Sunday’s matchup is 8:30 p.m. with activities starting at Fourth Bluff Park at 7:00 p.m.
Grizz Nation can arrive at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, leading up to a 9 p.m. tipoff.
Grizzlies fans in attendance will receive a Grizzlies Nxt Up Memphis Growl Towel and Grizzlies swag bag while supplies last.
Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase at both locations.
The Grizzlies Den will have a mobile shop at the Fourth Bluff Park for fans to check out all the new gear for summer.
In addition, the watch parties will feature special appearances from Grizz, Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and more.
Fans must pre-register to reserve their spot at grizzlies.com/playoffparty
