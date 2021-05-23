Memphis Police Officer dies after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Officer passed away after a car crash in East Memphis.
MPD confirmed that the officer was Scotty Triplett, a 27-year-veteran.
According to MPD, the crash happened during a department approved escort with other officers around 4:45 pm Saturday.
The officer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he did not survive his injuries.
Memphis Police detained the driver of the other vehicle, but no charges have been filed.
