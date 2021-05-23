Police searching for suspects connected to Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspects who allegedly broke into two East Memphis stores Monday.
On May 17, MPD said officers responded to a business burglary in the 3200 blocks of Kirby Parkway.
Video surveillance shows three males arrive in a 2000′s model Infiniti Black G37 with no tags and armed with yellow crowbars.
Police say the suspects stole various items from the store and fled the scene.
Minutes later, the same suspects forced entry inside another business on Poplar Avenue, stealing cigarettes.
According to police, the suspects also attempted to carry the safe from the business.
No arrests have been made as this investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
