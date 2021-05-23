Rain chances this week & increasing humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ridge of high pressure that has been keeping our pattern quiet and dry will start to break down on Tuesday. That will allow for a few disturbances to track across the Mid-South. Rain chances will increase Tuesday night and we will have daily rain chances through most of the week although not everyone will see rain every day. Humidity levels will increase by the midweek.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s and a light southerly wind.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and southerly winds at 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s along with southerly winds at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows near 70. A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms along with highs in the low to mid 80s. On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with highs back in the mid 80s.
