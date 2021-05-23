Shelby County reports less than 100 COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 99 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours.
Two new deaths were reported.
There have been 97,969 cases and 1,654 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has 1,177 active COVID-19 cases. Another 95,138 case are now inactive or recovered.
According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is six percent -- from May 10th to 17th . It’s the second week in a row with a slight decrease. A week earlier it was 6.7 percent and the week before that was 6.8.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.