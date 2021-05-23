Warm and dry pattern continues, but chances for showers arrive this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our pattern will stay dry as an area of high pressure to our east will keep us dry through Tuesday. After Tuesday, a few showers will be possible each day as several disturbances will track across the Mid-South. Humidity will also be on the rise, so it’s going to start feeling more like Summer.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 67
THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the upper 80s.
Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
