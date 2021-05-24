Breakdown: Why clouds are an essential part of our atmosphere

Another important thing that clouds do are they help to move dust, bacteria and other particles throughout the earth. According to research, clouds move dust at a fast rate. If there is too much dust in the atmosphere, it can decrease the amount of rain that falls on an area. This is because when raindrops form by lots of nucleators or dust, these drops will be smaller and may not be heavy enough to fall. According to research if an area has more dust and less rain, this can contribute to a process know as desertification which is where a local climate slowly changes to desert and is one of the factors scientists believe is behind the landscape changes around central Africa.