Breakdown: Why ticks & cases of Lyme Disease are on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC)- Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness caused by the bacterium. According to research every year about 35,000 cases of Lyme Disease are reported to the CDC. According to data these numbers as of recent are three times as many cases as were reported in the late 1990s. It is believed that many of these cases go unreported so the numbers are likely higher. Insurance data showed as many as 476,000 people were diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease yearly from 2010-2018, which is an increase of more than 20% from cases during the 2005-2018 time frame.