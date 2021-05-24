Criminal justice reform efforts made in the Mid-South over the past year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday marks one year since the death of George Floyd who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Last month, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd and is awaiting sentencing.
Floyd’s death led to protests nationwide, including in Memphis, with people demanding change in the criminal justice system. A year later, the fight for change continues.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s efforts to reimagine policing led to meetings with activists and community members. The Memphis Police Department also adopted policies aimed at increasing transparency and accountability.
For instance, the city created a new dashboard to post excessive force complaint information online and made it easier for the public to file complaints against police officers.
“Transparency in all things city government has always been a top priority in this administration,” said Strickland. “This new tool will only add to that and will serve as another strong tool to hold us accountable and build trust with the citizens we serve.”
After a WMC Action News 5 investigation exposed shortcomings in handling excessive force complaints, the Memphis Police Department adopted a new policy requiring all findings of excessive force by officers to be turned over to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Incoming police chief Cerelyn Davis has also talked about the need to change police culture.
“It really begs to change the manner in which we train, from being warriors and robots, to have personality and concern and empathy for the community members that we serve,” Davis told council members during her confirmation hearing.
Some activists want the Memphis Police Department to do more, including keeping track of those officers most likely to have a negative interaction with citizens.
“I think that we have a really great opportunity to do some things differently,” said Chelsea Glass with Decarcerate Memphis, a grassroots organization that’s also calling on Davis to commit to 10 police reform actions in her first 100 days.
At the state level, lawmakers have passed multiple criminal justice reform measures like banning no-knock warrants.
Monday, Governor Bill Lee signed two more bills into law. One is aimed at helping offenders reenter society and stay out of trouble. The other helps communities develop alternatives to prison for non-violent offenders.
“There are children who will not go to prison because of what we have done here today,” Lee said. “There are men and women who will stay with their families because of what we have done here today. There is a generational change that will occur.”
Lee made criminal justice reform a key promise during his campaign in 2018.
Some Democratic lawmakers have applauded some of his efforts while criticizing others.
Memphis State Rep. London Lamar says the state continues to spend millions of more dollars on prisons. At the same time, she says the state is increasing penalties for certain crimes.
For instance, the new permitless carry law, which takes effect July 1, increases penalties for certain gun crimes. It changes gun theft from a misdemeanor to a felony and increases sentencing in jail from 30 days to six months.
“So, in fact, we’re putting more people in prison than we’re keeping out.,” Lamar said. “We took one step forward but two steps back.”
She and Memphis State Sen. Raumesh Akbari say they’ll continue the painstakingly slow work of reforming the system.
“Progress has been made,” said Akbari. “We have a ways to go. I don’t think it’s all gloom and doom. I still have hope.”
At the federal level, Congress won’t meet President Biden’s request to pass a major police reform bill named after George Floyd. The president had been pushing them to pass that bill by the anniversary of Floyd’s death, which is Tuesday.
A provision to end qualified immunity, which protects police officers from lawsuits, remains the biggest obstacle.
Lawmakers continue to negotiate.
