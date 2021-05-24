DeSoto County teacher earns national recognition

Ashley Webb (Source: Mississippi Department of Education)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 24, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 8:50 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A DeSoto County teacher is among six educators named 2021 state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence.

This program is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics and science.

Ashley Elizabeth Webb teaches physics, and AP physics 1 and 2.

Webb says students deserve a welcoming, engaging, and challenging classroom culture that fits both their emotional and academic needs. One of the six finalist will be selected as the Presidential awardee.

