DeSoto County teacher earns national recognition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A DeSoto County teacher is among six educators named 2021 state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence.
This program is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics and science.
Ashley Elizabeth Webb teaches physics, and AP physics 1 and 2.
Webb says students deserve a welcoming, engaging, and challenging classroom culture that fits both their emotional and academic needs. One of the six finalist will be selected as the Presidential awardee.
