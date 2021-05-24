Dry and hot start to the week

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows near 70. A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms as a weak weather system sits nearby. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.