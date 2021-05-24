The dry, warm pattern will give way to rain chances this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although we will see some clouds mixed in with sunshine this afternoon, it will still be hot. Highs will reach the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows near 70. A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms as a weak weather system sits nearby. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms along with highs in the low to mid 80s. On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with highs back in the mid 80s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.