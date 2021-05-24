Father charged after leaving kids in car with loaded gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police arrested a man they say left four kids inside a car with a loaded gun.
Christopher Nory, 34, is being charged with four counts of Child Abuse and Child Neglect or Endangerment.
According to MPD, officers were dispatched to a house near Chelsea and N. McNeil Sunday, May 23.
Upon arrival, police say several men were standing outside armed with pistols and rifles.
Four children were found inside an Infiniti G37 in reach of a loaded AK-47 with one bullet in the chamber, police say.
Officials say they were all under the age of eight-years-old.
Nory’s girlfriend and the mother of the four children told police she left the kids under their father’s care.
She said he was supposed to take them to his video shoot.
