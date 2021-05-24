901 FC picks up point in Atlanta United 2 match

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC back on the pitch for the second time this season in the United Soccer League playing at Atlanta United 2 Saturday afternoon.
901 FC looking for its first win, while ATL 2 has already played five matches and is 2-1-2 overall.
Atlanta gets a direct free kick off a foul in the 28th minute, and Aiden McFadden makes it count with a blast over the wall and off Memphis Keeper John Berner into the back of the net for a goal.
ATL 2 takes a 1-Nil lead.
But, 901 FC responds late in the first half. The big build-up for Memphis in the 45th minute. A cross comes into Kadeem Dacers into the box and he left foots it for the equalizer! Goal Memphis!
We are tied 1-1.
Dacers taking off on a long run in the 73rd minute gets to the middle of the pitch and a nice slot to Laurent Kissiedou, who puts it in the back of the net for another goal for Memphis!
901 FC up 2-1 and looking good. But, ATL 2, down a man and pressing hard in extra time, get a ball in the box. Shot blocked by Berner, but right to McFadden for the putback goal.
This match ends in a 2-2 draw. 901 FC picks up their first point of the season on the tie.
Next match at Oklahoma City Saturday, May 29.
The first home game against ATL 2 is June 16 at AutoZone Park.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.