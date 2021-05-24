Grizzlies to hit the court again with Utah Jazz this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizz is starting off this NBA Playoff season on the right foot as Grizzly fans celebrate a game one win.
They hit the hardwood against the Jazz Wednesday!
Everyone was pretty hyped up for Sunday night’s win and hopefully, they can keep the energy and momentum going this Wednesday when the Grizzlies play the Jazz again in Utah.
And don’t worry there will be another official watch party that night at the Malco Summer Drive-in. And this Saturday the Grizz will host the Jazz for game three and then game four on Monday.
More fans will get a chance to get in on the action at FedEx Forum since they’re increasing capacity to 55 percent.
Social distancing and mask-wearing are still policies required upon entry.
Tickets for this weekend’s game at FedEx Forum go are on sale now so be sure to grab yours. Both games at the Forum are set to tip-off at 8 p.m.
