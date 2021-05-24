Grizzlies score game one win at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (WMC) - Four years. That’s how long it’s been since the Memphis Grizzlies and their fans have tasted the sweet nectar of NBA Basketball Playoffs.
It’ll be tough to keep that taste from turning sour as Memphis makes the association’s big dance as the 8th seed in the west taking on the top seed Jazz in Utah.
A big crowd on hand for game one Sunday night with more than 13,000 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as the Jazz, with the best record in the NBA, look to exert their muscle over Memphis without All-Star Guard Donovan Mitchell, a last-minute scratch with a turned ankle.
This one starts slow as Memphis shoots just 28% percent in the first quarter as Utah builds a 14 point lead.
Former Grizzly Mike Conley the chief architect, scoring nine of his 22 points before the half.
He also has six rebounds and 11 assists..
But, the Grizzlies use their defense to get back in the game.
Twelve steals include a team tying six by Kyle Anderson, keep the Jazz from running away with it and the Grizzlies finally find their shooting eye scoring 32 points in the second quarter while limiting Utah to just 19.
Dillon Brooks takes over in the 2nd and 3rd quarter.
The Villain getting physical with anybody close, muscling his way to the hole taking contact and canning three-point plays
Also knocking down three points shots, as well as mid-range jumpers.
Team leading 31 points for Brooks, making him one of only three NBA players making their Playoff debut to do so.
Grizzlies go out by as much as 17 points, but Utah crawls back in it on the play of Bogdan Bogdanovic.
The Serbian Sniper with 29 points, all in the second half, as the Jazz make it tight down the stretch.
But, that’s when Ja Morant comes alive for the Grizzlies.
The reigning Rookie of the Year looking like a Playoff veteran carving up the Jazz in the paint with surgical drives and floaters.
Twenty-six points for Morant with only one 3-pointer. Everything else at the rim as the Jazz just can’t stop his drives.
The Grizzlies go into Utah and steal game one from the Jazz. Final Score 112-109.
Game two Wednesday night at Salt Lake City.
FedExForum announced increased capacity for Playoff Games in Memphis is now 55%. That averages to about 10,000 fans in the arena for games three and four, May 29 and Memorial Day Monday, May 31.
Both games at FedExForum set to tipoff at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 24!
