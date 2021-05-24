High pressure keeping the Mid-South warm and dry for now

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.