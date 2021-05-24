High pressure keeping the Mid-South warm and dry for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure along the Gulf Coast is driving clouds and warm air in the area, but keeping us dry for now. The high will move east tomorrow allowing rain & a few thunderstorms to move in by the middle of the week.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light southwest wind and lows near 70.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
