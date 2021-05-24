Memphis organization petitions TDEC to revoke Byhalia Pipeline permits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group has petitioned the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to force a state agency to revoke permits needed for the Byhalia Pipeline project to move forward.
The group, Memphis Community Against Pollution, argues the project would disproportionately harm minorities living in the path of the oil pipeline.
Lawyers say the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) should have considered this issue before giving the permit, citing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. They say since TDEC receives federal funding, the EPA should have the power to order the state to revoke the license.
The Byhalia Pipeline would transport crude oil between a southwest Memphis and another pipeline.
