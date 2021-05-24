Memphis police searching for burglary suspects striking with a yellow crowbar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A string of destructive crimes in Memphis all have one thing in common.
Memphis police say the same individuals are breaking into multiple convenience stores. Their MO is a yellow crowbar and they’re targeting cigarettes and cash.
“They break into cigars. They my cashier my two cashiers they a couple of hundred dollars. You know they keep the cash.”
Police say two men seen on surveillance video broke into the store the Z Market on South Third May 10. The video shows them armed with their signature weapon, a yellow crowbar.
They got away with cigarettes and cash, but also did a lot of damage to the store, leaving in a black Infiniti with no tags.
May 17, police say the same suspects, including a third man, broke into a convenience store on Kirby Parkway and got away with cigarettes and other items. They had yellow crowbars.
One video shows exactly what one suspect looks like. He was working hard to break in.
“A lot of cigarettes in the ground and missing cigars, some cash. They broke the register,” said a clerk who did not want to be identified. “We’re trying to do our best over here. Make it good for the community.”
May 19,police believe the same three suspects hit the Kroger Fuel Center on Truse Parkway. They also left in a black Infiniti with no plates.
Investigators believe the suspects are responsible for a number of similar break ins, adding it is unusual for that kind of a crime spree.
Hameda Saleh, owner of the Z Market, doesn’t understand.
“It’s a lot of jobs everywhere, Amazon, FedEx is hiring, everybody. But nobody wants to work. They just want to be stealing,” he said.
Anyone with information about the crimes or the identities of the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
