Memphis police searching for man believed to be kidnapping victim
Jerimiah Wynn (Source: MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 24, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 8:27 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man they believe was kidnapped Sunday morning following an assault.

Around 2:24 a.m. officers arrived to the scene of a reported aggravated assault and kidnapping on Wooddale involving Jerimiah Wynn.

Memphis police say Wynn has not been found at any area hospitals and family members have not heard from him.

Anyone with who may have seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

